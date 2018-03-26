South Lake Tahoe Police Seeks Bank Robbery Suspect

South Lake Tahoe Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank over the weekend by handing the teller a note.

According to South Tahoe Now, the robbery happened Saturday at the Wells Fargo at the "Y."

The man walked into the bank and handed the teller the note which said that a robbery was occurring.

He left with an unknown amount of cash.

It’s unknown if the man had a weapon on him or not.

Police say he is white or Hispanic, about 40 years old, with a black goatee and glasses.

If you know anything that can help police, call Lake Tahoe Secret Witness at 530-541-6800