Reno Police Investigate Armed Robbery at 7-Eleven on Keystone

Reno Police are investigating a suspected robbery with a handgun at a 7-Eleven store in north Reno.

The robbery occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Monday near Keystone Avenue and University Terrance.

There are currently no suspect descriptions.

If you have any information on this case, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your tip will remain anonymous.