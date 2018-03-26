Area Dog Bakery Helping Find Cures for Rare Diseases

Meet Abbi and Madee, these two teenage girls are hoping to make a difference with their love for animals, their love for each other and their mom's baking skills.

At 13 years old Madee seems to be fighting it all. "It was three years ago, January 30th, and she woke up sick and didn't know what was wrong, had a stomach pain lost 30 pounds in six months," says mother Sunee Hickman.

After multiple doctor visits she was diagnosed with Dysautonomia, POTS aka Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, Ehlers-Danlos and Mast Cell Activation Disorder.

Unfortunately there is no cure for Madee's diseases. Her sister Abbi has been running a foundation to help raise money for an animal shelter in her town of Tracy, California, when she heard about Madee's conditions and knew something had to be done. So she used her past experience with creating foundations to help create Madee's Dog Bakery. "I have always had a connection with animals and then when Madee got sick it was like a wake up call that no many people are helping people like her and someone needs to do something," says Abbi.

Madee's Dog Bakery is not just a dog bakery - most of the proceeds goes towards multiple foundations focused on finding a cure for Madee's diseases. "There is no cure for it right now and there is no really hope for kids like her so if there is a possibility for us to help them it is huge," explains Abbi.

Madee's Dog Bakery is currently working on setting up their shop here in the Biggest Little City, but they soon will be selling their items in local casinos.

You can find out more information on Madee's Dog Bakery and order some treats by visiting: https://madeesdogbakery.org/