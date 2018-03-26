Teams Compete by Sending Dummies Off Ski Jump

People got to enjoy some high-flying action at Diamond Peak Sunday, for the 18th annual Dummy Downhill competition.

Competitors with 25 different teams build dummies to be put on skis or a snowboard. The dummies were then sent down a slope and off a ski jump, crashing in spectacular fashion while crowds watched from the Base Lodge Deck.

"It's just a fun, wacky spring event, although today definitely feels a lot more like winter," said Jaclyn Ream, Marketing Coordinator at Diamond Peak. "People are out here having a good time, just watching the madness."

Judges also gave awards in several categories, including Creativity, Best Crash, and Furthest Distance. You can check out the winners here.