Easter Comes Early Thanks to Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

Operation Easter Basket was a complete success Sunday, as Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada invited families in the area to a day of fun, a free lunch, and an Easter basket for each kid in attendance.

"Really we just want to create a fun experience for these families," Matt Vaughn, Director of Market for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, said. "We know these are kids that normally go without Easter baskets because their families are more worried about putting food on the table, you know trying to make ends meet."

There was a variety of carnival games, face-painting, and the Easter bunny was even on hand to take pictures. The photo station printed out 5x7 photos within seconds, so even parents had something to take home.

While there are a lot of families in need that come to free meals often, an event like this brings new faces, as CCNN hopes to reach more people in poverty to help with long-term sustainability.

"This is a great opportunity for us to just kind of educate people in need here in the community that we are here as a resource and we are here to help them," Vaughn said.

As families left, every kid was handed an Easter basket tailored to boys and girls of all ages. Vaughn says the day couldn't happen without the hundreds of donations they received for the baskets, as well as the more than 50 volunteers who worked at today's event.

"It's fun," Ayden Sawrie, 11th-grade volunteer representing Boy Scout Troop 154, said. "I get to help the community. It helps you get better with people."

While the day itself is meant to be a blast, it's also meant to bring a little something special to the holiday. Delphine Martin, a mother who brought her three kids to the event today, is simply grateful to have an event like this.

"It's going to be Easter so there's people that can't afford things and people that can," Martin said. "So I think it's very awesome that they do this for people."