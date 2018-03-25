Nevada Baseball Wins Series Over Fresno State

The University of Nevada (12-8, 7-2 MW) baseball team scored a season-high 18 runs on season-best 18 hits to win the Mountain West series at Fresno State (13-10, 4-8 MW) after an 18-12 victory over the Bulldogs at Bob Bennett Stadium today. The Wolf Pack won 5-1 on Friday and dropped a 5-4 decision on Saturday before winning today’s third game.

With the Pack’s win today coupled with a 22-7 loss by UNLV to San Diego State, Nevada is now alone in first place in the MW standings with a 7-2 record. The Pack has won ever MW series this season taking two-of-three games at New Mexico and at Fresno State along with a three-game series sweep of San José State at home.

Nevada started the scoring early today sending 14 players to the plate in the top of the first inning and nine scored. Third baseman Joshua Zamora doubled to get the game started and also hit a grand slam as part of the Pack’s nine-run first inning. Designated hitter Michael Echavia had two RBI singles in the inning. Right fielder Weston Hatten, center fielder Cole Krzmarzick, and catcher Marco Valenzuela also an RBI each in the inning. FS used three pitchers to record the three outs.

A single run in the second pushed the lead to double figures, 10-0. The Pack’s six-run third inning made it 16-0. Left fielder Grant Fennell, first baseman Dillan Shrum and Hatten had RBI hits in the inning while shortstop Jaylon McLaughlin drove in a run after being hit by pitch with the bases loaded.

Nevada added single runs in the fifth and eighth innings to account for the season-high 18 runs. FS scored the final seven runs of the game to make the score 18-12.

Pack starter Jake Jackson (5-0) won his fifth game of the season without a loss, pitching seven innings and struck out six. FS starter Davis Morre (0-1) the first of 11 Bulldog pitchers suffered the loss allowing five runs and retired just one hitter in the game.

Seven different Nevada players collected multiple hits in the game. Zamora (3-for-6,3R,5RBI) led the way with three hits and drove in five, four coming on his grand slam in the first inning. He also had two doubles.

Shrum (3-for-5,3R) and Hatten (3-for-5,3R,2RBI) also had three hits each. Daniel Perry (2-for-4,2R), Echavia (2-for-7R,2RBI), Fennell (2-for-6,2R,2RBI) and Valenzuela (2-for-5,R,RB) added two hits each as the team totaled a season-high 18 hits, five went for extra bases.

Emilio Nogales (3-for-5,3R,RBI) Zach Presno (3-for-5,2R,2RBI) and Nate Thimjon (3-for-5,R,3RBI) led FS with three hits each. Thimjon drove in a team-high three runs.

Nevada begins a four-game homestand on Tuesday hosting Santa Clara (14-7) at 2 p.m. UNLV (20-5, 6-3 MW) is in town starting on Thursday for a three-game MW series that begins with a 6 p.m. first pitch. Friday is also a 6 p.m. first pitch with Saturday’s game getting underway at 1 p.m.

Nevada Press Release