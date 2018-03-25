FBI Searching for Suspect with Local Ties - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

FBI Searching for Suspect with Local Ties



The FBI is looking for a man with ties to the area. 

The Bureau says 35-year-old Shawn Frederick Weatherhead allegedly made thousands of threats against law enforcement across the U.S.

They say he has ties to Reno as well as Eugene, Oregon. He has distinctive tattoos, including one on his forehead and one that reads "Dork" written across his neck. He is considered armed and dangerous. 

If you see him, call the FBI's District of Nevada Office at (702) 388-6336. 

