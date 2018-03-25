Crews Extinguish Small Fire at Lockwood Dump - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crews Extinguish Small Fire at Lockwood Dump

Posted: Updated:

Storey County firefighters responded to a small fire at the Lockwood Landfill early Sunday morning.

Battalion Chief Shane Dixon says crews received the call around 4:45 a.m. As they arrived on scene, they saw it had spread to around 150 feet by 150 feet. Crews put out the fire with help from Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and Sparks Fire in about two and a half hours.

No injuries are reported and they say the fire was likely caused by spontaneous combustion. 

