Crews Extinguish Small Fire at Lockwood Dump

An investigation is underway after a fatal fire Saturday night on Cheyenne Trail in Stagecoach.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fatal fire Saturday night on Cheyenne Trail in Stagecoach.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a man on a DUI charge after he crashed into an apartment building early Monday morning.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a man on a DUI charge after he crashed into an apartment building early Monday morning.More >>
The grandmother of an unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police is calling for changes in the way police confront suspects.More >>
The grandmother of an unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police is calling for changes in the way police confront suspects.More >>
The market recovers more of its huge losses from a week earlier. Technology stocks and banks, which took some of the worst losses last week, powered higher Monday.More >>
The market recovers more of its huge losses from a week earlier. Technology stocks and banks, which took some of the worst losses last week, powered higher Monday.More >>
The U.S. Senate's top leader wants to bring hemp production back into the mainstream by removing it from the list of controlled substances.More >>
The U.S. Senate's top leader wants to bring hemp production back into the mainstream by removing it from the list of controlled substances.More >>
A local business will not continue renting their place after Reno Police responded to shots fired at their business on Dickerson Road early Saturday morning.More >>
A local business will not continue renting their place after Reno Police responded to shots fired at their business on Dickerson Road early Saturday morning.More >>
The U.S. Senate's top leader wants to bring hemp production back into the mainstream by removing it from the list of controlled substances.More >>
The U.S. Senate's top leader wants to bring hemp production back into the mainstream by removing it from the list of controlled substances.More >>
Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.More >>
Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.More >>
The Nevada Attorney General's Office says a Douglas County woman is accused of exploiting her 93-year-old father for more than $250,000.More >>
The Nevada Attorney General's Office says a Douglas County woman is accused of exploiting her 93-year-old father for more than $250,000.More >>
Reno Police are investigating a suspected robbery with a handgun at a 7-Eleven store in north Reno.More >>
Reno Police are investigating a suspected robbery with a handgun at a 7-Eleven store in north Reno.More >>