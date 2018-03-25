Nevada Pot Sales Remain Ahead of Projections, Despite Fall in Ja - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Pot Sales Remain Ahead of Projections, Despite Fall in January

Posted: Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Recreational marijuana sales hit $32.8 million in Nevada in January, outpacing the state's projections but falling short of the $35.8 million sold in December.
    
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the state published the most recent statistics last week, and sales numbers for the state's new green market have fluctuated each month since it opened in July, going from up one month to down another month.
    
Democratic State Sen. Tick Segerblom, who pushed for pot legalization, says the market isn't growing the way he thought it would.
    
But while sales have been up and down, each month has been well over the state's projections.
    
___
    
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
 

