Shots Fired and Underage Drinking at Local Airbnb Rental

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Recreational marijuana sales hit $32.8 million in Nevada in January, outpacing the state's projections but falling short of the $35.8 million sold in December.More >>
The FBI is looking for a man with ties to the area. The Bureau says 35-year-old Shawn Frederick Weatherhead allegedly made thousands of threats against law enforcement across the U.S.More >>
A local business will not continue renting their place after Reno Police responded to shots fired at their business on Dickerson Road early Saturday morning.More >>
Storey County firefighters responded to a small fire at the Lockwood Landfill early Sunday morning.More >>
Several hundred if not a thousand people walked through downtown Reno Saturday, joining numerous cities across the country in the "March for Our Lives."More >>
Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.More >>
The Division of Parole and Probation is asking for help finding a man accused of beating a man with a metal pipe in Sparks five years ago.More >>
On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.More >>
The Washoe County School District says they have agreed to the ACLU's request, and will no longer discipline McQueen High school junior Noah Christiansen.More >>
