Shots Fired and Underage Drinking at Local Airbnb Rental

A local business will not continue renting their place after Reno Police responded to shots fired at their business on Dickerson Road early Saturday morning.

Reno Police say they responded to the call at 1:30 a.m. at Sierra Water Gardens. Once they arrived on scene, they located a party "getting out of hand."

Authorities say over 50 people were at the location, which was being rented out at the time of the incident. The homeowner arrived on scene as the party was broken up.

Police arrested an unknown number of juveniles for underage drinking. They found shell casings, but no one was injured.

Sierra Water Gardens posted a statement on their Facebook page, which in part read, "We would like to apologize to our neighbors and community on Dickerson Rd ... we thought Airbnb would be a viable option for the water gardens and after last night we have decided it is not."

The co-owner of Sierra Water Gardens, Sam Stremmel, told us she is heartbroken by the incident, but that Airbnb is helping with the damages.

"We care about our community, our neighborhood, and we care about the property ... it felt like we were taken advantage of," said Stremmel.

The business says they rented the place to a girl who was verified on Airbnb. The renter disregarded the rules of no parties and no more than 4 people. Stremmel says there were holes in the wall, broken windows and very dirty floors, but that Airbnb will reimburse them for the damages. Sierra Water Gardens also stated in the Facebook post there were around 15 police cars on scene Saturday morning.

They ended the post by stating they will no longer rent the business out for Airbnb or other events.

"It's really just about the feeling. It felt really bad to have that happen... and heartbreaking to see our property treated that way," Stremmel said.

Airbnb said in a statement, "There have been over 300 million guest arrivals in Airbnb listings to date and negative incidents are extremely rare. We have permanently banned this guest from our platform, are fully supporting our host while we investigate, and are reaching out to law enforcement to offer our assistance. Our community’s safety is our priority."

A representative from the company says they have banned the guests who booked the Sierra Water Gardens from the site and they are supporting Stremmel.