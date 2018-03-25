Nevada Baseball Falls to Fresno State - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Baseball Falls to Fresno State

The University of Nevada (11-8, 6-2 MW) baseball team drop the second game of a three-game Mountain West series 5-4 at Fresno State (14-9, 4-7 MW) tonight at Bob Bennett Stadium.  The Wolf Pack won Friday 5-1 and the third game is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.  The Pack’s 6-2 MW record is tied with UNLV for tops in the conference.

The Bulldogs jumped to a 3-0 lead after three innings and chased Pack starter Grant Ford from the game.  In the top of the fifth inning Nevada scored four runs to take the lead 4-3.  First baseman Dillan Shrum delivered the big blow in the inning with a bases clearing double.  Third baseman Daniel Perry also drove in a run in the inning.

Pack reliever Jordan Jackson tossed 3.1 innings of shutout relief but ran into problems in the top of the seventh allowing two runs.  FS tied the score on sacrifice fly and JT Arruda’s fourth home run of the season was the winning run in the 5-4 Bulldog victory.

In the top of the ninth Perry walked, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and reached third on a wild pitch.  FS closer Jamison struck out Michael Echavia and Grant Fennell to end the game.

Jackson (0-1) was tagged with the loss while FS starter Edgar Gonzales (5-1) earned the win.  Hill recorded his fifth save of the season.

Perry (2-for-4,R,RBI), Cole Krzmarzick (2-for-4,R) and Kaleb Foster (2-for-3,R) each had two hits for the Pack as the team totaled nine on the night.  Shrum drove in a game-high three runs.

Zach Ashford (2-for-4,R), Arruda (2-for-3,2R,RBI) and Emilio Nogales (2-for-4,R,RBI) had two hits each for FS.  Four different players drove in a run with Arruda’s home run being the game winner.

The final game of the series is set for 1:05 p.m. on Sunday

Nevada Press Release

