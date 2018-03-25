Bighorns Win Pacific Division

The Reno Bighorns (29-21) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (23-27) 113-105 Saturday night at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, Calif. With the victory over the Warriors, the Bighorns clinched the Pacific Division title and became the number two overall seed in the Western Conference. Sacramento Kings two-way player Jakarr Sampson led the Bighorns with 27 points and three rebounds while Josh Hagins had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists.More >>
Playing its first games inside Hixson Park this season, the Nevada softball team split its doubleheader contest with the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday. After winning the first game of the day by a score of 16-8, the Wolf Pack (13-15, 2-3 MW) fell to the Lobos (8-23, 2-3 MW) 6-7. The 16 runs Nevada scored the first game tied a season high for most runs scored in a game.More >>
A 65-56 loss to Central Arkansas by the Nevada women’s basketball team ended its run in the Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI) in Saturday’s semifinals. The loss marked the end of an incredible run by the Wolf Pack to close the season. In its last nine games Nevada put together seven wins, including three in the Mountain West Tournament and two over instate rival UNLV.More >>
Senior Mark Nowaczewski (3-2) put together another tremendous pitching performance for the Wolf Pack (11-7, 6-1 MW) on Friday night to take game one of the series at Fresno State (12-9, 3-7 MW) by a score of 5-1. Nevada is tied with rival UNLV for the best conference record in the Mountain West.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (28-21) defeated the Salt Lake City Stars (16-34) 123-106 Friday night at Lifetime Activities Center. With tonight’s victory, the Bighorns clinched their first playoff berth since the 2015-16 season. Matt Jones led the Bighorns with 33 points while Jakarr Sampson had 26 points and six rebounds. .More >>
