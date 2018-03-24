Local Teacher Promotes Campaign During Reno March for Our Lives

Reno joined cities across the country Saturday when an estimated 3,000 people walked through downtown as a part of "March for Our Lives."

Teenagers led the crowd from the Bruce R. Thompson building to the "Believe" sign in Reno City Plaza, and were most of Saturday's guest speakers. While the kids were the stars of the day, Valerie Smith, a mother of two fifth graders at Verdi Elementary School, said this battle impacts more than just kids.

"It effects everybody," Smith said. "Not just the kids but the parents and the families and the teachers."

Tobi Waldron, a teacher at Lemelson STEM Academy, handed out Expo markers in an effort to help local teachers. She came up with the idea after seeing the hashtag "ArmMeWithExpo" over the internet. It's an effort to give teachers school supplies they desperately need rather than guns, and Waldron thought she would make a difference for teachers in our area.

Waldron had collected more than 3,400 markers before the march began, with some donors living in places as far as Germany. Waldron was born and raised in Broward County where Stoneman Douglas High School sits, and her sister teaches at a school ten minutes from Douglas, so the Parkland shooting hit close to home in more ways than one.

"Supplies and books, resources, support staff," Waldron said. "Anything that will help further the education of our students, instead of weapons in the classroom."

Students and parents we spoke with agree teachers already have problems getting enough supplies.

"Our teachers had to pay out of pocket and they're not making that much either," Langdon Hone, freshman at the University of Nevada, said about his teachers in middle school and high school.

"They're scrambling to get enough supplies for their school," Smith said. "So I think this is really a strange priority in the grand scheme of things for education."

While the need for supplies is apparent, Waldron says it's also about keeping guns out of classrooms. She believes it's dangerous, and it's not logistically viable.

"Where would I put a weapon?" Waldron said. "I teach Kindergarten, I sit criss-cross applesauce on the carpet everyday. Is it going to be strapped to me? Is it going to be in my desk?"

Waldron said she'll continue to collect expo markers and support kids in the community. She says the students, especially the ones at Stoneman Douglas, have empowered so many across the nation.

"They haven't just given a platform for themselves to speak but I think also for teachers as well," Waldron said. "When we say March for Our Lives, it's for the kids and for the teachers."

If you'd like to donate an expo marker to Waldron's cause, just click on this link: http://a.co/j30NkSl