Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

Two suspects are on the loose after breaking the window of a Sparks business and taking a large amount of merchandise.

Sparks Police say at 12:46 a.m. Friday, they responded to the PC Service Center after a report of a broke window at the business. During the investigation, it was determined that two suspects entered the store and stole a large amount of merchandise.

Sparks Police is asking anyone with information regarding the burglary or the identity of the individuals to contact them at (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.