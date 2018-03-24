Nowaczewski Leads Pack to Win Over Fresno St.

Senior Mark Nowaczewski (3-2) put together another tremendous pitching performance for the Wolf Pack (11-7, 6-1 MW) on Friday night to take game one of the series at Fresno State (12-9, 3-7 MW) by a score of 5-1. Nevada is tied with rival UNLV for the best conference record in the Mountain West.

Nowaczewski tossed 7.1 innings and only allowed one earned run, while sophomore Ryan Anderson (1-1) finished the game and earned his team-high third save of the season. Senior Mike Echavia tallied a game-high three hits, including a two-RBI double in the first inning that proved to be the difference.

Echavia earned those early RBI after redshirt freshman Conor Allard was hit by the first pitch of the game and sophomore Daniel Perry singled through the left side to get two men on with nobody out. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position, and allowed Echavia to plate two in the opening inning with his seventh double of the season.

The only run given up by Nowaczewski on the night came in the bottom of the fourth inning. The righty did not allow a hit through three frames, but the Bulldogs smacked a leadoff double in the bottom of the fourth and eventually scored a run, their only one of the contest.

Thanks to two Bulldog errors and RBI singles by juniors Weston Hatten and Kaleb Foster, the Pack scored three more runs in the top of the fifth to extend its lead to 5-1.

Nowaczewski’s best pitching came in the fifth and sixth innings, where he totaled just 14 pitches to retire all six batters faced. The senior left the game in the seventh frame with one out and two men on, as Anderson came out of the bullpen and got out of the inning with both runners stranded.

With two men on with two out in the ninth, Anderson had a 10-pitch battle with Miles Tomczak that included four pitches being fouled off in a row. The sophomore eventually struck the Bulldog out swinging to end the game and earn his third save of the season.

Game two of the series will be played tomorrow at 6:05 p.m.

Nevada Press Release