March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

"March for Our Lives' is a nationwide movement, spearheaded by survivors of the Parkland High School mass shooting. Protesters say they are fed up. Rosie Gully, organizer for March for Our Lives Reno, says, "I'm done giving 'thoughts and prayers' and frankly so were the Parkland students."

Nnedi Stephens, also an organizer for Reno's march, added, "The millenial generation as well as Generation Z--we're the generations of mass shootings and I think that's really a problem."

They want to see immediate action from lawmakers, including legislation like comprehensive background checks and stricter gun laws in general. Gully says, "Australia had one mass shooting back in the 90's and they said 'gun legislation, gun reform' and they haven't had another one since."

Local protesters plan to meet at the federal building on South Virginia street in Reno at 11:30 A.M. Organizers expect more than 5,000 people to march from the federal building down to the 'Believe' sign, where it will end with a rally including a call to action from one of the survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Congressman Mark Amodei says the rallies are a good way for protesters to practice their first amendment rights. He says progress is being made, noting a recent proposal to ban bump stocks. In a phone interview with the congressman today, Amodei said, "Actually just today, the Department of Justice put out a proposed rule for the 90 day comment period that's under law, that basically says bump stocks are not just some regular thing that don't have any regulation."

Senator Dean Heller told us he welcomes these marches and also applauded the bump stock ban proposal.

However, Congressman Amodei says the issue of safety in schools is more complex than solely gun reform, citing mental health issues as well as internet monitoring. He referenced past mass shootings, "There were more than a few hints on the internet in a lot of these instances."

Marchers in Truckee are set to meet at the Truckee River Regional Park tomorrow at 11 A.M.

Senator Cortez Masto's office has not yet responded to our request for comment.