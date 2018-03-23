Radiothon Raises Money for Renown

The Reno Media Group is wrapping up a 36-hour radiothon for Renown Children's hospital Friday evening.

They are hoping to raise more than $100,000 to help buy equipment to improve the children's hospital. The radiothon does end at 6 p.m. Friday, but you can still donate through the weekend.

You can call (775) 982-5500 or text "RENO KIDS" to 51555.