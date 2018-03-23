Middle School Students Work to Save One Life at a Time

Middle school students at Mendive and Depoali partnered together for their project called "Saving a Life."

Their student-based project was a local adoption event held on Thursday, March 22 at Mendive Middle School in Sparks. The students focused on using their writing skills to help local animals find permanent homes. WCSD says they also designated an 'outreach' center for students to make calls to local businesses and agencies.

The SPCA of Northern Nevada, Res-Que and the Canine Rehabilitation Center and Sanctuary partnered with both schools to accomplish the event. Ken McCarthy, Mendive ELA & Leadership teacher, as well as Tara Hartman, the Depoali ELA teacher assisted the students in pulling off the community adoption.