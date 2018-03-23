AG Sessions Announces Regulation Effectively Banning Bump Stocks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

AG Sessions Announces Regulation Effectively Banning Bump Stocks

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Friday that the Department of Justice is officially proposing a change to federal regulations to ban bump stock devices, devices that transform legal, semi-automatic firearms into automatic weapons. A bump stock device was used in last year's deadly Las Vegas shooting. 

Specifically, the DOJ is looking to change the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives regulations to clarify that bump stocks do actually fall under the definition of "machinegun." Trump has repeatedly said he would ban the devices. Trump announced that the regulations were being crafted last month.

Attorney General Sessions made the following statement:

“Since the day he took office, President Trump has had no higher priority than the safety of each and every American,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “That is why today the Department of Justice is publishing for public comment a proposed rulemaking that would define ‘machinegun’ to include bump stock-type devices under federal law—effectively banning them.  After the senseless attack in Las Vegas, this proposed rule is a critical step in our effort to reduce the threat of gun violence that is in keeping with the Constitution and the laws passed by Congress.  I look forward to working with the President’s School Safety Commission to identify other ways to keep our country and our children safe, and I thank the President for his courageous leadership on this issue.”

On February 20, 2018, the President issued a memorandum instructing the Attorney General “to dedicate all available resources to… propose for notice and comment a rule banning all devices that turn legal weapons into machineguns.” This NPRM is in response to that direction, and would make clear that the term “machinegun” as used in the National Firearms Act (NFA), as amended, and Gun Control Act (GCA), as amended, includes all bump-stock-type devices that harness recoil energy to facilitate the continuous operation of a semiautomatic long gun after a single pull of the trigger.

If the NPRM is made final, bump-stock-type devices would be effectively banned under federal law and current possessors of bump-stock-type devices would be required to surrender, destroy, or otherwise render the devices permanently inoperable.

The comment period for the NPRM is 90 days from the date of publication in the Federal Register.   

Trump tweeted Friday: "Obama Administration legalized bump stocks. BAD IDEA. As I promised, today the Department of Justice will issue the rule banning BUMP STOCKS with a mandated comment period."

The government determined in 2010 that bump stocks couldn't be regulated unless Congress changed the law.

The proposed rule comes a day before thousands are expected to march on Washington, D.C., and cities across the country to protest gun violence, after the Parkland, Florida shooting that left 17 dead. 

(CBS News, Department of Justice, The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

