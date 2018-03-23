AG Sessions Announces Regulation Effectively Banning Bump Stocks

The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesMore >>
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesMore >>
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashMore >>
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashMore >>
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation is resigning amid a shake-up of the legal team defending the president in the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation is resigning amid a shake-up of the legal team defending the president in the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
Another lawsuit has been filed in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, this one from the family of one of the six people who were killedMore >>
Another lawsuit has been filed in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, this one from the family of one of the six people who were killedMore >>
Jim Parsons cherished the opportunity to work with Stephen Hawking, but admitted he was a bit intimidated to meet the celebrated theoretical physicistMore >>
Jim Parsons cherished the opportunity to work with Stephen Hawking, but admitted he was a bit intimidated to meet the celebrated theoretical physicistMore >>
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsMore >>
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsMore >>
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'More >>
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'More >>
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakMore >>
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakMore >>
Spring has kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East CoastMore >>
Spring has kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East CoastMore >>
The Division of Parole and Probation is asking for help finding a man accused of beating a man with a metal pipe in Sparks five years ago.More >>
The Division of Parole and Probation is asking for help finding a man accused of beating a man with a metal pipe in Sparks five years ago.More >>
Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.More >>
Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.More >>
On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.More >>
On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.More >>
The Washoe County School District says they have agreed to the ACLU's request, and will no longer discipline McQueen High school junior Noah Christiansen.More >>
The Washoe County School District says they have agreed to the ACLU's request, and will no longer discipline McQueen High school junior Noah Christiansen.More >>
Looking to get wild with animals from around the globe? Or perhaps you didn't make it out for a Mardi Gras celebration and want more? This week’s Things 2 Do has you covered!More >>
Looking to get wild with animals from around the globe? Or perhaps you didn't make it out for a Mardi Gras celebration and want more? This week’s Things 2 Do has you covered!More >>