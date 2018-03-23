Parole & Probation Seeks Man Convicted of Robbery With a Deadly - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Parole & Probation Seeks Man Convicted of Robbery With a Deadly Weapon

Posted: Updated:

The Division of Parole and Probation is asking for help finding a man accused of beating a man with a metal pipe in Sparks five years ago.

Law enforcement says 21-year-old Matthew Werfelman was convicted of robbery with a deadly weapon. 

Authorities say Werfelman absconded from supervision in October 2017 and all attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. His exact whereabouts are unknown, but he may be in the Reno area. 

“He grew up in the area so he has plenty of friends and family who are still here specifically in the Sun Valley area so he’s likely still here,” says Sgt. Dave Callen.

He’s also known to frequent casinos.

Officials say Werfelman has a history of violence and substance abuse. They want to caution the community against making personal contact with Werfelman.

He is described as 5’3”, 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos including a star of his left upper arm, a tattoo of ‘49ers’ on his left lower arm and a Gemini/Libra sign on his right lower arm. 

If you know where he is, call the Division of Parole and Probation Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 775-684-2644.

Parole and Probation says three of the last four fugitives we’ve featured have since been captured.

