21st Street Closure Planned for 4th Street/Prater Way Project

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is planning to close 21st Street at Prater Way in Sparks for one day for traffic signal electrical work this Monday.

The closure will not affect traffic on Prater Way. Construction crews will maintain access to businesses. Detours will be in place.

The work is part of the 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit Project.

The RTC urges drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians to be safe and to use extra caution in construction work zones.

Construction operations are weather permitting. For the latest updates, text 4PRATER to 797979, or visit 4thPrater.com to sign up for email notifications.