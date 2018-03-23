Governor Sandoval Announces Second Meeting of Opioid Task Force

Governor Brian Sandoval announced on Friday that the second meeting of his Opioid State Action Accountability Task Force will take place April 18th in Carson City.

The 1 p.m. meeting will be held in the Old Assembly Chambers at the state Capitol Building. The meeting will also be video conferenced to the Governor’s Office Conference Room at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas.

This meeting was originally scheduled to take place in February, and was rescheduled.

“Nevada loses one citizen per day to opioid overdose,” Governor Brian Sandoval said. “That is completely unacceptable to me and this Task Force has proven essential in helping to ensure our resources are getting into our communities and our programs are serving those in need effectively and efficiently. I am very pleased we will be meeting again soon.”

At the April 18, 2018 Task Force meeting, the Task Force will hear a status report of crosscutting initiatives and status reports on track one – prescriber education and guidelines; track two – treatment options and third-party payers; track three – data collection and intelligence sharing; and track four – criminal justice investigations.

“This Task Force has the specific task of reviewing the policies and programs that have been put into place to address the opioid epidemic in our state,” Sandoval added. “I am looking forward to hearing reports on the progress being made to combat this epidemic.”

(Office of Governor Brian Sandoval contributed to this report.)