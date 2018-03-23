Things 2 Do This Weekend

Looking to get wild with animals from around the globe? Or perhaps you didn't make it out for a Mardi Gras celebration and want more? This week’s Things 2 Do has you covered!

Want to get an early jump, or hop, on Easter? Then head down to the Applebee’s this Saturday and eat breakfast with the Easter bunny!

“It's going to be a lot of fun, we'll have scrambled eggs, bacon, hash browns, some fun breakfast and the Easter bunny also, so it’s going to be a great weekend," said Frank Lamaina with Applebee’s.

All proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. That's this Saturday at the Applebee’s on Kietzke Lane starting at 8, tickets are on sale now for just $10! For tickets call 775-360-2407.

Take a walk on the wild side at Animal Ark which is officially coming out of hibernation for you! Come see animals from around the world, and help support this safe haven for injured, abandoned and otherwise non-releasable wildlife. Opening weekend also means the start of their event schedule. The fun starts this Saturday at 10 am at the Animal Ark, and no I’m not lion!

Craving more Fat Tuesday fun? You're in luck! The Reno Mardi Gras party is back with a silent auction with everything from lunch with Coach Eric Musselman to a boat!

“It is a huge party, it is all you can eat, all you can drink, and all for a great cause!" said Annie Flanzraich with the Reno Rotary Club.

All of the proceeds will go to the Rotary Club, which in turns donates money both locally and around the nation. The party starts this Saturday at the Reno Ballroom at 7, and bring your best costume!!

For more information on that, you can head to https://renorotary.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/RenoMardiGras2018/tabid/926062/Default.aspx

Have a great weekend!!