Things 2 Do This Weekend - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Things 2 Do This Weekend

Posted: Updated:

Looking to get wild with animals from around the globe? Or perhaps you didn't make it out for a Mardi Gras celebration and want more? This week’s Things 2 Do has you covered!

Want to get an early jump, or hop, on Easter? Then head down to the Applebee’s this Saturday and eat breakfast with the Easter bunny!

“It's going to be a lot of fun, we'll have scrambled eggs, bacon, hash browns, some fun breakfast  and the Easter bunny also, so it’s going to be a great weekend," said Frank Lamaina with Applebee’s.

All proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. That's this Saturday at the Applebee’s on Kietzke Lane starting at 8, tickets are on sale now for just $10! For tickets call 775-360-2407.

Take a walk on the wild side at Animal Ark which is officially coming out of hibernation for you! Come see animals from around the world, and help support this safe haven for injured, abandoned and otherwise non-releasable wildlife. Opening weekend also means the start of their event schedule. The fun starts this Saturday at 10 am at the Animal Ark, and no I’m not lion!

Craving more Fat Tuesday fun?  You're in luck! The Reno Mardi Gras party is back with a silent auction with everything from lunch with Coach Eric Musselman to a boat!

“It is a huge party, it is all you can eat, all you can drink, and all for a great cause!" said Annie Flanzraich with the Reno Rotary Club.

All of the proceeds will go to the Rotary Club, which in turns donates money both locally and around the nation. The party starts this Saturday at the Reno Ballroom at 7, and bring your best costume!!

For more information on that, you can head to https://renorotary.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/RenoMardiGras2018/tabid/926062/Default.aspx

Have a great weekend!!

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.