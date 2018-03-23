Police Storm French Market, Kill Hostage-Taker - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Storm French Market, Kill Hostage-Taker

Police union official Yves Lefebvre says the suspect in hostage-taking situation in southern France has been shot to death by police.

The update came minutes after French President Emmanuel Macron said all evidence suggested the hostage-taking and shootings were a terrorist attack.

France's Interior Ministry confirmed that two people were killed in the store. Several hours later, France's police union said officers had raided the grocery store, killing the suspect in the process.  

Not long after the standoff at the grocery store began, officials told French television that most, if not all of the civilians who had been trapped inside the store were out safely.  

One officer shot in Carcassone was seriously wounded. French media said the suspect hijacked the car used in the attack, killing one person with a shot to the head as he did so. That death, also in Carcassone, brings the total number of victims to three.

Macron said in a televised address from neighboring Belgium that he would return within hours to help coordinate his government's response, but that all details would be provided from the Paris prosecutor's office, which handles all terrorism investigations in France.

"Everything leads us to believe it is a terror attack," said Macron.

Speaking in Brussels, where he is attending an EU summit, Macron offered his "full support" to everyone involving in the situation.

Macron said he would return to Paris in the coming hours and will follow closely the situation.

Since January 2015 France has suffered a spate of jihadist attacks that have claimed more than 240 lives in total, according to the BBC. Five people remain in custody after an apparent failed bombing attempt in a chic Paris neighborhood in October, and that same month ISIS claimed  a deadly stabbing in Marseille by a man who used multiple aliases. His motives remain unclear, and ISIS has often claimed responsibility for attacks in which it had no direct role.

Palmer reported that, if as it appeared, Friday's attack was the work of a lone gunman, it may not alter the national level of alert in France.

President Trump was briefed on the incident, but "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan reported that the White House had not yet determined whether it was part of a broader ISIS plot, or the work of a single actor. Once French officials provide the name or names of the suspects to their U.S. counterparts they will be run through U.S. databases to see if they match any American intelligence files. Brennan said the U.S. government was likely to offer its assistance. 

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

