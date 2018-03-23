President Trump Says He's Signed $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill

President Donald Trump says he's signed a $1.3 trillion spending measure averting a government shutdown just hours after saying he was considering a veto.

"There are a lot of things we shouldn't have had in this bill," Trump said, saying he would sign it for national security reasons.

Trump told Congress he would "never" sign such a bill again. The House passed the legislation Thursday, and the Senate did early Friday morning, over the objections of some Republicans who fear it unwisely increases spending.

"I will never sign another bill like this again," Trump said. "I'm not going to do it again. Nobody read it. It's only hours old."

He also said, "For the last eight years deep defense cuts have undermined our national security...My highest duty is to keep America safe, nothing more important. The omnibus bill reverses this dangerous defense. As crazy as it's been."

Trump said earlier: "I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded."

Trump's tweet created confusion after Congress gave final approval early Friday to the spending bill, which is needed to avert a federal shutdown.

Government funding would have run out at midnight if the bill was not signed.

Trump added, "To prevent the omnibus situation from ever happening again, I'm calling on Congress to give me a line item veto for all government spending bills and the senate must end -- they must end -- the filibuster rule and get down to work."

Trump said the bill increases defense spending by more than $60 billion over the last year, touting the pay increase for troops.

"While we're very disappointed in the $1.3 trillion, nobody more disappointed than me because the number is so large, it'll start coming down, we had no choice but to fund our military -- because we have to have by far the strongest military in the world."

After decrying the legislation's shortcomings, Trump thanked Congress for working on the bill. He said he recognizes there are many "strings" pulling people in different directions.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

Pres. Trump: "Therefore, as a matter of national security, I've signed this omnibus budget bill. There are a lot of things that I'm unhappy about in this bill. There are a lot of things that we shouldn't have had in this bill." https://t.co/5GwRepDIzr pic.twitter.com/7gtrNojVNn — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 23, 2018