Reno Fire: Homeless Person Starts House Fire on 7th Street

Authorities say no injuries were reported after a fire started inside a boarded-up home on 7th Street near Sutro Street in Reno early Friday morning.

The fire was first reported just before 3:45 a.m.

Reno Fire say a homeless person started the fire on the first floor on the home that extended to the basement.

The house has been boarded-up for quite some time, and in fact owners had the same issue last month.

"Unfortunately we keep having some homeless break in illegally and start illegal fires inside and compromise the safety of the public and firefighters," says Battalion Chief Mike Pilcher.

The home's owners will re-board up the structure and demolish the first floor and cover up any holes in the roof that were made by firefighters.