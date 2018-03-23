Wolf Pack Arrives Friday in Reno After Sweet 16 Loss

The Nevada men's basketball team arrived in Reno on Friday after losing to Loyola-Chicago in the Sweet 16 in Atlanta.

Fans gathered inside Atlantic Aviation to cheer on the team.

Loyola, the No. 11 seed, will face Kansas State, the No. 9 seed, in Saturday's regional final. It will be the first-ever 9 vs 11 matchup in the Elite Eight, a fitting end to region that became the first to have the top four seeds eliminated on the opening weekend.

Loyola (31-5) has won three tournament games by a combined four points.

Nevada finished their season with a (29-8) record, tied for the most in program history, a Mountain West regular season title, and a birth in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

