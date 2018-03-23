Crews Investigate Apparent Gas Explosion Near Wells Avenue

Crews are still investigating after an apparent gas explosion at a home one Eureka Avenue near Wells Avenue on Thursday night.

Firefighters say the explosion happened inside the basement of the home, just after 9 p.m.

No injuries are reported.

The Red Cross says it is helping five adults.

Reno Fire crews says residents on the west side of the street were allowed back home, while residents on the east side of the street remain evacuated. There's no immediate word on when they will be allowed back home.