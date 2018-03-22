Nevada Comes up Short in Sweet 16

The Nevada Wolf Pack Men's basketball team needed another double digit second half comeback on Thursday night in the NCAA Tournament. However unlike in the first two rounds this one would come up a point short as the Pack's season came to an end (69-68) to Loyola Chicago in the Sweet 16.

Nevada opened up a 12 point first half lead, but after Cody Martin's dunk with just under eight minutes to play in the half the Wolf Pack went scoreless to close the period and trailed the Ramblers by four at halftime.

In the second half Loyola Chicago was red hot converting their first 13 field goal attempts and at one point led by 12 points.

Nevada would rally again tying the game at 59 with about four minutes to play with a Cody Martin layup but the Pack could never surge in front.

Unable to send the Ramblers to the Free Throw Line with a foul and trailing by a point with under a minute to play, Nevada elected to try and force a missed shot but Marques Towns would connect on a three pointer with six seconds to play to give Loyola Chicago a four point lead. Caleb Martin hit a desperation three moments later but it was too little too late.

Caleb Martin led all scorers with 21 points, while Jordan Caroline added 19. Cody Martin and Josh Hall also finished in double figures with 13 and ten points respectively. Hallice Cooke was the only other Wolf Pack player to score as he had two points on the first basket of the game. Sharp Shooting Senior Kendall Stephens was unable to add to his Mountain West record 126 Single Season Three Pointers going (0-8) from the field .

Nevada finishes their season with a (29-8) record, tied for the most in program history, a Mountain West regular season title, and a birth in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.