Stage 1 Avalanche Warning Lifted for Crystal Bay Area

Washoe County says a stage 1 avalanche warning has been lifted for Crystal Bay area residents. Officials say residents are safe to resume normal activities.

Washoe County says a stage 2 avalanche alert means that a significant storm has arrived and should it continue, may produce avalanches that could affect homes and facilities in the Crystal Bay/Third Creek areas.

The final alert is a Stage 3 avalanche alert which signifies a shelter-in-place alert and a warning to NOT leave your home for up to 24 hours.

"During an avalanche alert, Washoe County Emergency Management will alert our residents in all affected areas through a reverse-dial phone call. To sign up to receive reverse-dial phone calls, please click here to sign up for CodeRED phone alerts," says Aaron Kenneston, Washoe County Emergency Manager.

For backcountry avalanche information, visit the Sierra Avalanche Center website: https://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org/advisory

(Washoe County contributed to this report.)