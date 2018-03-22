NHP: Mt. Rose Highway Reopens at Summit - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP: Mt. Rose Highway Reopens at Summit

Nevada Highway Patrol says Mt. Rose Highway has reopened, after weather concerns kept it closed for hours Thursday.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says no cars were in the area when an avalanche occurred near the summit earlier today. NHP also says Mount Rose Ski Patrol searched the avalanche and have since cleared the area.

Earlier, Mt. Rose Highway near Country Club Drive was closed after a crash that involved a truck and NDOT snow plow. The crash site has since been cleared, and has reopened to traffic.

Chain controls are up on I-80 between Kingvale and Donner Lake Road.

A backcountry avalanche warning has been issued in the Lake Tahoe area.

Overnight rain made for a soggy Thursday commute around Reno, and chain controls were in place around parts of Lake Tahoe and on Mt. Rose Highway.

Down in the valley, ongoing heavy rain may cause minor flooding of streams and creeks that drain on the east side of the Carson Range, according to the National Weather Service.  

Minor flooding is also possible in low lying and poor drainage areas from Steamboat Creek south into the Washoe Valley and parts of Carson City and the Carson Valley

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

