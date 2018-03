John Dowd Resigns From President Trump's Personal Legal Team

John Dowd — a top attorney on President Trump's personal legal team who said it's time for the Russia collusion probe to end — has resigned from the president's personal legal team, CBS News has confirmed.

"I love the president and wish him well," Dowd told CBS News.

The New York Times first reported his resignation. Dowd joined Trump's legal team in June to help with matters related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling and any ties to Trump associates. On Saturday, Dowd made news when he said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should "bring an end" to Mueller's investigation.

"I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe's boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt Dossier," Dowd wrote to CBS News.

"Just end it on the merits in light of recent revelations," he added.

Dowd's departure comes just days after Trump brought on Joe dieGenova, a former criminal lawyer and federal prosecutor who regularly appears on Fox News, to his personal legal team.

Only a few days ago, Trump tweeted his approval of Dowd and the rest of his team of lawyers.

