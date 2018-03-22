Man Arrested After A Stabbing in Reno

A man is now in jail after stabbing a person in Reno Wednesday night.

Police tell us that 10:19 Wednesday night they responded to the 200 block of North Virginia Street in Downtown Reno to reports of a fight. Officials say the suspect, who is identified as 33-year-old James Pullen, stabbed a person with a knife.

Officers found the victim and rendered medical aid immediately. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

They found the Pullen in the area and arrested him for attempted murder with a deadly weapon.