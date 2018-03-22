New Wildcreek HS Plan Moves Completion to 2022

Washoe County School District and Cuningham Group Architecture presented the public with the new layout of the Wildcreek High School Wednesday. The plan is to build the school on Wildcreek Golf Course.

The updated plans include a more compact layout, and part of that change includes removing a power line. With the new changes, the high school is now scheduled to be complete Fall 2022, a year later than expected.

"It's disappointing," Pete Etchart, Chief Operating Officer for Washoe County School District, says. "But again we're looking for the long-term and having the best site plan for the long-term for the Washoe County School District."

Other changes include the two focal points of the layout, the football stadium and the school building.

"That's really what led to moving the building a little bit to the middle of the northern half of the site," Tim Default, Principal of Cuningham Group Architecture, says. and putting the football stadium to the northern part of the site so we can get it away from the houses."

Even with these updates, some residents have concerns with things like traffic and flooding.

"We know this is a flood plain," Wesley Griffin, Manager of Save Wildcreek, LLC, says. "What if we were suggesting putting this down next to the river? What would people be saying?"

Etchart says, the district researched the area before the planning even began.

"We did a complete due diligence study which addressed every engineering concern whether it's soils or airplanes or traffic," Etchart says.

On top of some resident complaints, Save Wildcreek LLC is suing WCSD, the city of Sparks, Washoe County and the Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority.

The lawsuit argues the RSCVA and Washoe County do not have the authority to transfer the land to the WCSD, and states Sparks should refrain from issuing building permits for the high school. It can be found at https://savewildcreek.com/downloads

All parties involved either have yet to be served, or declined to comment due to pending litigation.

Griffin believes public officials aren't listening because their mind is already made up.

"Public officials are agreeing to let our recreational areas and green space and open spaces be cannibalized by the Washoe County School District," Griffin says.

While Save Wildcreek LLC continues their fight against building the new high school at Wildcreek Golf Course, Etchart says all parties involved are moving forward.

"We feel we've addressed that we've actually had a joint meeting not too long ago with RSCVA, Washoe County," and the city of Sparks along with our Board of Trustees, and everybody's agreed this is the location we see our next high school being built at."