Baldini's Casino Robbed at Gunpoint

The Sparks Police Department are looking for two men after an armed robbery at Baldini's Casino Wednesday night.

Officers say two suspects walked into the casino wearing black hoodies and masks. One man jumped over the Keno counter and demanded money from the employee. The second suspect held the victim at gunpoint. The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a newer, white 4-door sedan with tinted windows and distinct chrome wheels. It did not have license plates.

If you can help Sparks Police in this case, call Secret Witness at 322-4900.