Protecting Kids' Mental Health: Talking to Them about School Violence, Threats, Lockdowns

School violence and school lockdowns are something we hear a lot about recently. That violence, even the perceived threat of it, can be distressing to us all, but especially for school kids.

In light of recent tragedies across the country, mental health experts say it's important for parents and school officials to take extra time to talk and listen to students when those incidents happen.

Learning how to deal with difficult situations is a part of growing up. While kids all cope differently, some have a tougher time than others after a traumatic experience.

Mark Arnold, Clinical Program Manager for Children's Clinical Services with Northern Nevada Child and Adolescent Services, explains what can happen if that trauma isn't dealt with.

"They can have issues with fear, anxiety, they don't sleep, they have nightmares," Arnold says, adding that trauma can carry on to adulthood.

Kids' brains are like sponges, and often they take in more than we may realize. "They see things on the news, it's scary, it's real, it's kind of happening a lot," says Tiffany Schweickert, Counselor at Lemelson STEM Academy.

So when something like school lockdowns happen repeatedly - even if school officials eliminate the threat or it turns out to be a false alarm - it can still have an effect on students. That's why it's important for parents, guardians and school officials to talk to students about incidents, and more importantly, listen.

"Listen to what they're saying, validate their feelings; but also kind of move on with our day, move on with routine," Schweickert says

When dealing with incidents like violence, potential threats or lockdowns, Jonna AuCoin, Principal of Lemelson STEM Academy says to clarify any misunderstandings or rumors they may have heard. "They're smart, kids are going to have questions, and if you don't answer them, they're going to make up answers in their heads," she says.

Let kids know you're a safe place for any concerns they may have and never let any potential trauma go unaddressed. "Talk to kids about how safe schools really are and how our main goal is to keep those kids safe," Schweickert says.

Experts say it's a community effort to keep our childrens' mental health at the forefront. They say that's why school officials should notify parents about any unusual behavior they may notice in a child and vice versa.

If you'd like to learn more about local mental health resources and options, click here for the Northern Nevada Child and Adolescent Services' website, or here for a list of resources from the Washoe County School District.