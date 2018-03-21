A Closer Look At This Week's Flooding Concerns

Some of our creeks and streams will probably be on the rise the next few days because of our current storm, but in Reno, impacts should be minor overall.

"We're not expecting major issues in our area down here. The spillover we'll probably get is somewhere in the order of a half inch of rain, but if we get on the upper end of that, we could get a few more, but the issues would be focused on poor drainage areas," said hydrologist Tim Bardsley.

Steamboat Creek will likely be rising over the next twenty four hours, but nothing problematic.

While the National Weather Service isn't too concerned about our mainstream rivers, one thing that they recommend is that you clear out your storm drains from any debris or from any snow, too. Thankfully a lot of the snow is already melted in the valley, but with more rain and wind, it's likely more debris will clog our drains in the days to come.

With a lot of snow in the Sierra, that's where most of the problems will be as the snow melts in urban areas, but impacts will not be nearly as bad as last year.

Since this incoming storm will be fairly short lived, meteorologists are not too worried about flooding along the Truckee river.

"We're going to to see rises and flows will be increased by a magnitude of 3 or 4 or maybe even 5, but it's not going to be anywhere near problem levels," said Hydrologist Tim Bardsley.

The Truckee in downtown Reno is expected to stay well below flood stage through early next week, but it will rise some. Flood stage is 11 feet, and the Truckee will be somewhere around 6.5 to 7 at the peak of this storm on Thursday.

But that's just the Truckee; some of our other rivers are expected to rise a bit more.

"There could be some minor flooding issues with the Middle Fork to the north and the Susan. While it's not anticipated it could be responsive to the rain with some minor impacts there," said Bardsley.

Overall, the flooding concern is for the Sierra and very localized areas in Reno, but it's nothing to be too worried about. At the same time, if you live by a creek or stream that flooded in November, you'll be prone to it again this time around. There will likely be some flooding around Lake Tahoe in urban areas as the huge piles of snow melt quickly, and the water moves over the roadways.

