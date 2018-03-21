Raley's Buys Six Grocery Locations From Scolari's Food & Drug - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Raley's Buys Six Grocery Locations From Scolari's Food & Drug

Raley’s has announced plans to purchase six Scolari's Food & Drug locations in Northern Nevada.

Raley’s is prepared to assume operations of the purchased Scolari’s stores, which will be transferred to the Raley’s banner.

Under the terms of the agreement, Raley’s will purchase five locations of Scolari's Food and Drug and one Sak ‘N Save.

List of store locations to be transferred to Raley’s:

  • Scolari’s Food & Drug: 3310 South McCarran Boulevard, Reno
  • Scolari’s Food & Drug: 4788 Caughlin Parkway, Reno
  • Scolari’s Food & Drug: 1400 US Highway 95A North, Fernley
  • Scolari’s Food & Drug: 176 West Goldfield Avenue, Yerington
  • Scolari’s Food & Drug: Hwy 95 – Air Force Road, Tonopah
  • Sak ‘N Save: 1901 Silverada Boulevard, Reno

“I am pleased that Raley’s will reach and serve even more customers. Making healthy and affordable food available to more people aligns with our purpose to infuse life with health and happiness, by changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time,” said Michael Teel, Raley’s Chairman & CEO.

Raley’s currently operates eleven Raley’s locations, one Food Source and two Aisle One fuel stations in Nevada.

Raley’s will transition five Scolari’s locations to the Raley’s banner, and the Sak ‘N Save will keep its name and operate as part of the Food Source division of Raley’s. The transition is expected to be completed by late spring, 2018.

More details of the purchase will be available at a later date.

“With complementary markets and strong family values, we believe Raley’s was the right partner to assume the operation of the six locations of our family business,” said Joey Scolari, Chief Executive Officer, Scolari’s Food & Drug. “We are confident our customers and employees will be served well under the stewardship of the Raley’s organization.”

The Scolari’s family will continue to operate and serve its customers in Sparks and Sun Valley. The Food Partners represented Scolari’s in its evaluation of strategic alternatives including as its financial advisor in the sale to Raley’s

A formal announcement is expected on Thursday.

(Raley's contributed to this report.)

