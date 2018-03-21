Behind the Scenes: Scolari's Transitions into Raley's

Beginning May 21st, Raley’s will begin to assume operations of five Scolari’s Food & Drug locations and one Sak ‘N Save store, on a staggered transition schedule.

The Scolari's on South McCarran Blvd. officially closed down Thursday night as teams began the transition. KTVN got an exclusive sneak peek behind the scenes. Click the video above to watch.

Each store will have their own unique transition timeline, but all six locations will be fully converted to Raley’s ownership by June 10.

Raley's says each of the purchased stores will close for two days, where the stores will go through a transition and reopen as Raley’s. This includes the Sak ‘N Save that will keep its name but reopen under Raley’s leadership.

Scolari’s Food & Drug employees were encouraged to apply for employment as Raley’s team members, and of those who applied, 95% have been hired. In addition, four of the stores will be managed by the same leadership. There are still open positions available, www.raleys.com/careers.

Store Transition Milestones

1. Sak ‘N Save: 1901 Silverada Boulevard, Reno, NV

Will close Monday, May 21 at 5:00 pm

Will reopen on Thursday, May 24 at 8:00 am.

2. Scolari’s Food & Drug: 3310 South McCarran Boulevard, Reno, NV

Will close Thursday, May 24 at 5:00 pm

Will reopen as Raley’s on Sunday, May 27 at 7:00 am.

3. Scolari’s Food & Drug: 4788 Caughlin Parkway, Reno, NV

Will close Monday, May 28 at 5:00 pm

Will reopen as Raley’s on Thursday, May 31 at 7:00 am.

4. Scolari’s Food & Drug: 1400 US Highway 95A North, Fernley, NV

Will close on Thursday, May 31 at 5:00 pm

Will reopen as Raley’s on Sunday, June 3 at 7:00 am.

5. Scolari’s Food & Drug: 176 West Goldfield Avenue, Yerington, NV

Will close on Monday, June 4 at 5:00 pm

Will reopen as Raley’s on Thursday, June 7 at 7:00 am.

6. Scolari’s Food & Drug: Hwy 95 – Air Force Road, Tonopah, NV

Will close on Thursday, June 7 at 5:00 pm

Will reopen as Raley’s on Sunday, June 10 at 7:00 am.

(Raley's contributed to this report.)