Behind the Scenes: Scolari's Transitions into Raley's

Sparks Police need your help in identifying the male and female in the attached pictures.More >>
Officials say the road should reopen around 5:30 p.m.More >>
Early voting for the 2018 Nevada primary election began Saturday. To commemorate the opening of the polls, Reno City Councilman for Ward 3 Oscar Delgado led a group of citizens from Second Baptist Church to the Washoe County Administration building to cast early ballots.More >>
A group of show owners, also Napa AutoCare Elite members, raised money this year to giveaway a car to a local veteran.More >>
On Saturday, many community members took part in different activities, all to honor the servicemen and servicewomen who gave their lives serving this country.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flood Watch for portions of California and Nevada through Friday evening.More >>
the las vegas golden knights are scheduled to play the washington capitals this monday in the stanley cup finals. to show their support, the city and clark county are going lowercase!More >>
The Sparks Police Department reports that a man is in custody after an hours-long standoff at a residence on Marracco Drive and East Prater Way. The suspect had multiple warrants for drug related convictions and one for assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Sparks Patrol Officers responded to the 1800 block of Prater Way on a report of a shooting that had just occurred, after a disturbance in a parking lot.More >>
This Memorial Day weekend will be a busy one with an amazing Lantern Fest, a relaxing train ride through the Comstock, and even a massive festival in the mountains!More >>
