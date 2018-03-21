Louisville Parts Ways With Padgett, Begins Search for Coach - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Louisville Parts Ways With Padgett, Begins Search for Coach

Louisville has let David Padgett go after one season as the Cardinals' interim men's basketball coach.

Padgett went 22-14 after being elevated from second-year Louisville assistant last fall after the school placed coach Rick Pitino on unpaid administrative leave following its acknowledgement that it was being investigated in a federal corruption probe of college basketball.

Interim athletic director Vince Tyra thanked Padgett in a statement for taking over the program "during incredible circumstances," and added that "We expect to determine a new head coach in a short period to build upon the great basketball tradition of this university."

Pitino was fired in October after 16 seasons. Players had pushed for the former Cardinals player to be the interim replacement, and the 33-year-old Padgett guided the team to a quarterfinal appearance in the NIT.

Padgett played basketball for Reno High School.

