Someone 2 Know; Angela Handler

A Reno native is among more than 200 locals on the list of Sierra Nevada Top-20 Powerful Women.  The contest is held by Northern Nevada Business Weekly.

Sparks business woman Angela Handler was nominated by several supporters.

From driving trains and finding polar bears, to securing celebrity chefs for the summer marketplace in Victorian Square, Handler handles it all with an endearing smile - and a gleam in her eye;  

"…on the board of directors for 39 North and president and founder of LoKa Cares and president of LoKa Tile" she says.

The tile shop and warehouse that Angela owns, in Sparks, is in effect, headquarters and storage for her many endeavors. One of those is 39 North, a non-profit that connects business owners and sponsors public events in The Rail City; like The Marketplace in summer and 39 North Pole in winter.

39 North board member Lisa Jansen is one of many who nominated Handler for the “Powerful Women” recognition;

"She is just the personification of Sparks. She's welcoming, she's friendly and the minute you meet her, she's like family" says Jansen

 Angela’s 11-year-old daughter, Byrdie, has been watching and learning; "Women can do anything they want to do that they can put their heart to"

Byrdie was just three years old when she joined her mom and brother at LoKa Cares events on Friday nights, feeding those experiencing homelessness.

Angela says she's not sure where she gets the energy to get it all done, but one thing is certain, she has no plans to slow down. On the list of "to-do’s" - an improvement to the kids' train:

" …and she's now made it her mission to get a wheelchair accessible caboose, so she's out there right now, pounding the pavement, looking for sponsors" explains Jensen.

"I say get out there and do it. Take some chances, be yourself - be a little bit out of the box" says Angela, with that contagious smile.

If you'd like to check out all the women nominated for the top 20 powerful women award, click here.

