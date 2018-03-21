Caltrans: Highway 89 Reopens Around Emerald Bay After Snow Slide

Caltrans says Highway 89 around Emerald Bay is open after a snow slide happened near Eagle Point Campground on Tuesday. CHP says no cars were hit.

A snow slide was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Caltrans says the slide was up to 15 feet deep in some spots and about 160 feet long.

A colder system will drop in Friday night with heavier and lower elevation snow. The biggest travel impacts for mountain travelers will likely be Friday night, according to the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office.

The storm is expected to continue into Saturday and bring up to 18 inches of new snow to Echo Summit. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions and expect chain control checkpoints on U.S. Highway 50 and Interstate 80. Additional travel time should be anticipated.

You can always stay up to date on weather across the country and in our area with our KTVN Storm Watch weather app.

The app gives you forecast information, like radar, storm tracking and more for any location in the country, all in the palm of your hand.

You can download it for free for your iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone. Just search KTVN in the iTunes or Google Play Store.

#TrafficAlert Highway 89 OPEN at Emerald Bay where snow slide had been blocking the highway. Use caution in area and watch out for snow removal equipment still working in the area. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 23, 2018