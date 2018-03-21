Eldorado Resorts Seeks to Build Small Waterpark in Downtown Reno

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. has applied for a special use permit to build a possible new waterpark in downtown Reno.

The permit says Eldorado Resorts wants to build an indoor/outdoor pool and water slide on nearly two acres north of West 6th Street, east of West Street, south of Elm Street and west of North Sierra Street near Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center. The site is currently being used as a parking lot for the Circus Circus.

The proposed waterpark would be physically connected to the Circus Circus by a pedestrian skyway that crosses 6th Street.

The indoor pool would be open year round, with the outdoor pool area staying open seasonally and as the weather permits.

The project site falls within the Downtown Reno Regional Center Plan – Entertainment District, designated as a Special Planning Area of the Reno Master Plan.