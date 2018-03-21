Outage to Affect DMV Document Verification Has Been Postponed

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles says an outage affecting immigrant document verification this weekend has been postponed until further notice. Customers who use the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) will be able to continue to utilize the service in the meantime.

Nevada residents using U.S. immigration documents as proof of identity will be unable to complete most driver’s licenses or identification card transactions this Friday, March 23 through Monday, March 26.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, part of the Department of Homeland Security, is updating its online verification service, called Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE), that motor vehicle departments across the country are required to use in verifying immigration documents.

The Nevada DMV will be unable to process any driver’s license or identification card transactions that require verification of immigration documents using the SAVE program. This includes instruction permits and commercial driver’s licenses.

Documents which require SAVE verification include:

• Foreign passport

• I-94 Arrival/Departure Record or stamp

• US Visa

• I-551 Permanent Resident Card

• I-766 Employment Authorization Card

• I-797 Notice of Action

• Certificate of Citizenship

• Certificate of Naturalization

Residents who rely on these documents as proof of identity will not be able to complete any of the following transactions:

• Original driver’s license or ID card

• Renewals

• Name change

• Any other change of personal information

The outage will not affect those who use U.S. birth certificates or passports or those who are applying for a Driver Authorization Card.

(Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles contributed to this report.)