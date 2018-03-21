Nevada Moves Day Event Postponed Due to Weather

The Washoe County School District says this year's Nevada Moves Day is postponed due to weather, and is rescheduled for this Friday.

The statewide event celebrates the benefits of walking and bicycling to school or work.

"We know that the rates of childhood obesity have really increased and so what we're wanting to do is promote that walking and biking and the physical activity as just a normal part of life for kids and family," says Courtney Bloomer, Western Nevada Safe Routes to School Coordinator.