Two Arrested, One Confesses to Burglaries in Reno and Sparks

A man is in custody after confessing to ten different burglaries in Sparks and Reno.

Sparks Police say they arrested both a male and female after conducting a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on 60 East Victorian Avenue.

Reese Frye was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after they found heroin in his possession, as well as two misdemeanor warrants. Sunny Fajardo was arrested for a felony warrant for trafficking a controlled substance.

Frye was a suspect in a series of commercial burglaries recently in Sparks and Reno. Sparks Police say evidence was collected from the vehicle and both suspects were interviewed by both Sparks Police and Reno Police.