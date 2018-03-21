County, City of Reno to Close Portion of Lemmon Drive Thursday

Washoe County and the City of Reno are closing Lemmon Drive from Deodar Way to Arkansas Drive, Thursday at 6 p.m.

The decision comes after key water level triggers were reached causing the need for the closure to occur to protect the traveling public.

“We have been letting the public know for some time that we may need to close Lemmon Drive, and this week’s atmospheric river has caused water levels to rise prompting the road closure” says Assistant County Manager, Dave Solaro.

City of Reno crews will begin installing the detour and road closure signage as well as barricades this afternoon. Residents can use Deodar Way, the dirt road located on the east side of the valley previously used as emergency access, as an alternate route.

No flooding is occurring in the neighborhoods, the road closure is a precaution as determined by the collaborative response plan.

Here are some of the self fill sand bag locations throughout multiple counties:

Lyon County

Lyon County will monitor these locations and will stock them with more supplies as needed. Currently each location has 8+ tons of sand and 2 bundles of sandbags (1000 bags).

56 Red Rock Rd, Mound House (Fire Station)

Dayton Toll Rd, Silver City at the Y (HWY 341 and HWY 342)

200 Lakes Blvd, Dayton (front gate)

460 Dayton Valley Rd, Dayton (Fire Station)

404 Keystone Ave, Mark Twain (Utilities Building)

8105 W HWY 50, Stagecoach (Community Center at Cheyenne Tr.)

Animal Services, HWY 50 E Silver Springs

Truckee Area

They are providing self-service sandbag stations after 5:00 pm at the following places:

Truckee Fire Protection District Station #92 at 11473 Donner Pass Road

US Forest Service parking lot at 10811 Stockrest Springs Road off Donner Pass Road

Washoe County

The following locations will have sandbags available:

• Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station #223, 130 Nectar St., Lemmon Valley

• Lemmon Drive and Pompe Way intersection, Lemmon Valley

• Blue Heron Circle and Warrior Lane intersection, Belli Ranch

• Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station #30, 3905 Old Hwy 395, Washoe Valley

• Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station #16, 1240 Eastlake Blvd, Washoe Valley

• Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane, Reno

• Highland Ranch Parkway, one mile west of Pyramid Hwy, Sparks

• Andrew Lane and Paddlewheel Lane intersection, Pleasant Valley

Reno

* Public Works Corporation Yard at 1640 E Commercial Row. Monday - Friday 7 AM to 4 PM

* Old Moana Swimming Pool location at 240 W. Moana Lane - Open 24 Hours

* Nevada Peace Officers Memorial at Idlewild Park at 2055 Idlewild Drive - Open 24 Hours

* Near the intersection of Moya Blvd and Resource Drive - Open 24 Hours

South Lake Tahoe

Sand and sand bags are available at no cost year-round at the City’s Public Works Yard located at 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd. as well as South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Station #3 located at 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

You can stay up to date on weather across the country and in our area with our KTVN Storm Watch weather app.

The app gives you forecast information, like radar, storm tracking and more for any location in the country, all in the palm of your hand.

You can download it for free for your iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone. Just search KTVN in the iTunes or Google Play Store.