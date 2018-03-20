McQueen Student's Suspension Lifted After Using Profanity in Call to Amodei's Office

UPDATE: The Washoe County School District says they have agreed to the ACLU's request, and will no longer discipline McQueen High school junior Noah Christiansen. The 17-year-old was suspended after using profanity in a call to Congressman Mark Amodei's office.

For a link to the WCSD response to the ACLU, visit https://www.washoeschools.net/cms/lib/NV01912265/Centricity/Domain/152/Response%20to%20ACLU%20032318.pdf

A McQueen High School junior got a two-day suspension and was reportedly barred from serving in his position on student government after a phone call to Congressman Mark Amodei's office.

Because he used profanity in that call, the school says his behavior was a violation of the student code of conduct.

The student, 17-year-old Noah Christiansen, was reportedly participating in the school walkout last Wednesday and made a call to Congressman Amodei's office. Christiansen said he told the staffer who answered the phone that bump stocks should be banned, the minimum age to purchase guns should go up, and that representatives who aren't acting need to "get off their f****** a**** and do something."

In an interview Tuesday, Christiansen agreed that he could have used better language when he made that call, but he says he wasn't threatening, he was asking for action. He stands by his right to say it.

"It was a generalization, saying 'Congress people should do this,'" Christiansen said. "The person clearly didn't agree with me and they wanted to maliciously get me in trouble. That's the only reason they'd have called the school."

That staffer, Arturo Garzon, has been with Amodei's office for more than six years. Prior to that, he worked for Nevada Republican Senator John Ensign. Garzon called McQueen's principal and reported Christiansen's behavior, and Amodei said he stands by Garzon's right to do so.

"Did the student have the absolute right to say what he did? He sure did," Amodei said. "And guess what, having said that, is he responsible for what he said? I think he is."

Christiansen was suspended for two days for disrespectful behavior and language and prevented from taking office as class secretary. He and his family reached out to the ACLU, which is calling this a clear overreach on behalf of the school.

"The call that he made, which is his First Amendment right, to petition the government for redress of grievances," ACLU Nevada Policy Director Holly Welborn said, "that was on his time, and his space, when he made that phone call. So the school really had no legal right to punish him."

The McQueen walk-out was not a school sponsored event, but it did happen on school property. The McQueen student handbook states that a student's behavior is "under the jurisdiction of the school when you are in the school building, on or near the school grounds, at school-sponsored activities (on or off campus), or when using school district transportation."

However, it's unclear if this extends to a private phone call. Welborn says regardless, this type of speech is constitutionally protected.

"If it isn't disrupting class time, and it's not a material and substantial disruption to class time, then he cannot be punished," Welborn said. "A student cannot be punished for that speech."

Channel 2 has reached out to the school district for clarification about the code of conduct policy and how it can be applied to activities like a phone call outside of the classroom, but haven't yet gotten a clear answer. The district released this statement instead:

“The Washoe County School District honors, respects and adheres to the First Amendment of our U.S. Constitution. It is within this context that thousands of our students respectfully and appropriately used their First Amendment rights by participating in walk out actions on several of our campuses on March 14th as well as participated in dozens of other school-sanctioned activities related to this national movement.



“No students were suspended for participation in walk out events on March 14. However, the District cannot discuss specific discipline of individual students due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

“The District expects students to act appropriately and with decorum. Some students were disciplined for breaking student conduct codes or participating in other inappropriate behavior.”

Amodei said his staffer was offended by the call, but didn't ask for the student to be punished, so he doesn't see reporting it to the school as an abuse of power.

"This guy chose his words, my guy calls the school, he ends up talking to the principal, and the principal makes the decision," Amodei said. "Was that an abuse of the title of the office? It's like, well, I don't know that there was a plan on anybody's part. I would be very shocked since [school employees] work for the superintendent of Washoe County School District, who we have very little contact with, that anybody felt pressured by Congressman Amodei's office calling saying 'Your guy was this way on the phone.'"

Amodei did say, though that this is a very unusual situation, and that he's never had a staffer complain about a student calling before. He said he has spoken with his Reno staff about consulting him next time before taking any action.

"I've re-injected the fact that if you're doing it in my name, I'd kind of like to be responsible for it," Amodei said, "but if you're asking me am I going to discipline the guy for doing it, I'm not going to discipline him for exercising his First Amendment rights."

In the meantime, Christiansen is still working with the ACLU to clear his record and get reinstated in his student government position.

"Suspensions look pretty bad," Christiansen said. "I don't want colleges to think that I'm a bad student because of a suspension. Especially when I don't deserve it."

He's also concerned about this situation discouraging other students from speaking their minds.

"I've actually had some friends that have told me that they don't want to go out there and call, for fear of being suspended, and the fear of getting in trouble," Christiansen said, "which is just so sad to me, because democracy, participation, people participating, is calling your representatives."