NHP Seizes 14 Pounds of Marijuana in Traffic Stop

The Nevada Highway Patrol seized 14 pounds of Marijuana and arrested two people during a traffic stop Wednesday.

The trooper originally pulled the vehicle over for traveling over the speed limit, but after noticing signs of impairment, they arrested the driver, a 19-year-old female, for driving under the influence. Further investigation revealed the 14 pounds of marijuana as well as a semi-automatic pistol that had been reported missing out of Arizona.

A 20-year-old, male passenger in the vehicle was also arrested on related charges.

NHP says additional charges are pending through the Churchill County District Attorney’s Office.