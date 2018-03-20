Northern Nevada Businesses Backing the Pack - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Northern Nevada Businesses Backing the Pack

Posted: Updated:
By Elizabeth Olveda
The Sweet 16 is just a couple days away for the Wolf Pack! As they get ready to compete against Loyola-Chicago in Atlanta on Thursday, businesses back here in northern Nevada are rooting for the home team. 

There's already a very visual show of support at the Atlantis, in particular. If you've driven past the casino this week, you might see the supportive marquee sign flashing out front, "Go Wolf Pack!"

Shannon Brady, Marketing Director for the Atlantis says there is no doubt, they officially Back the Pack, "We're all very, very excited for Thursday's game. We have a lot of team members and guests that are UNR alumni and we're just ready to cheer them on."

This afternoon, the Nevada Wolf Pack flag was hoisted up in front of the casino and the fountains were turned Nevada blue. Although, you may only be able to see that change during the nighttime. 

When you head inside the building, you may notice the casino rings lining the ceiling have been turned the same color. On game day, the casino encourages its staff to sport the team's colors. 

For those who want to watch the big game, but can't quite make it to Atlanta, there's always room for fans at the Atlantis, instead. The game, which starts at 4 P.M. will be shown inside the casino's Race & Sports Book. The Peppermill is also hosting a watch party at the Tuscany Events Center from 3:45 until 7 P.M. 

For the Wolf Pack fans with a sweet tooth; Doughboys' Donuts is making special order treats, Wolf Pack Paw and basketball donuts, to support the team, this week. 16% of those proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls' Club.

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

